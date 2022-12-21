 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football Recruiting: OL De’Eric Mister signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2022

The Indiana offensive lineman is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
De’Eric Mister

Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6’7”
Weight: 300

Hometown: Gary, IN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8417

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Kentucky

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Fleck and his coaching staff have described Minnesota as a “developmental program” on more than a few occasions, and Mister is fits the bill of a development prospect. Viewed as an offensive tackle at the collegiate level, Mister has size and athleticism. He has a frame that he can continue to grow into, but he is also very raw in terms of technique. There is upside here, but the onus will be on Mister and offensive line coach Brian Callahan to unlock it.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

