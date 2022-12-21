Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 300

Hometown: Gary, IN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8417

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Kentucky

Spring Enrollee: No

Fleck and his coaching staff have described Minnesota as a “developmental program” on more than a few occasions, and Mister is fits the bill of a development prospect. Viewed as an offensive tackle at the collegiate level, Mister has size and athleticism. He has a frame that he can continue to grow into, but he is also very raw in terms of technique. There is upside here, but the onus will be on Mister and offensive line coach Brian Callahan to unlock it.