Position: Linebacker

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 235

Hometown: Chicago, IL

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8417

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Kingsbury has been productive at the high school level, recording 131 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles as a senior. He was even named the Tony Lawless Award winner as the most outstanding player in the Chicago Catholic League. Kingsbury also has legitimate size for a mike linebacker. So why are none of his 25+ scholarship offers from a Power 5 program? His speed and agility are huge question marks. Watching his film, Kingsbury can play in a phone booth, but playing sideline to sideline seems to be a more dubious prospect. An easy comparison would be Mariano Sori-Marin, another Illinois product, whose lack of speed has made him a liability at times.