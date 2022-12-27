Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford announced Tuesday that he will be returning to Minnesota next year to use his final season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

He made the announcement with a video released on Twitter:

This season, Spann-Ford led the team in receptions (40) and recorded career highs in receiving yards (481) and receiving touchdowns (2). He was only named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, but according to Pro Football Focus — who named him to their first-team All-Big Ten — he ranks first among all Big Ten tight ends in run blocking and second in receiving.

His return next season provides quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis with another target in the passing game. Head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff were aggressive in the transfer portal this month, nabbing transfer commitments from Elijah Spencer (Charlotte) and Corey Crooms (Western Michigan) to bolster a wide receiver room that underperformed this season. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this year, has also opted to return next season after applying for a medical redshirt.