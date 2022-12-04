The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) have a date with the Syracuse Orange (7-5) in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29, in New York City, New York. This will be the Gophers’ first ever trip to the Pinstripe Bowl, and the sixth meeting between these two programs. Their last meeting was in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2013, which saw Syracuse defeat Minnesota, 21-17.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN.

The Orange started the season 6-0 and climbed as high as No. 14 in the AP Top 25 before suffering their first setback in a fourth quarter collapse against Clemson. Their 27-21 loss to the Tigers sent Syracuse into a tailspin, as the Orange found themselves in a five-game skid before beating Boston College, 32-23, to close out the regular season.

