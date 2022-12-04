Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Michael "Flip" Dixon announced Sunday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Dixon played in all 12 games this season, serving as the Gophers' primary nickel back. He finished the season with 28 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three pass break-ups. With Jordan Howden graduating, Dixon figured to either step into his starting safety spot or continue on in his slot corner role.

He becomes the sixth Minnesota player to enter the transfer portal this month, though Dixon's announcement comes as the biggest surprise considering he figured to be a key contributor on defense next year.