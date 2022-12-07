Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Braelen Oliver announced Wednesday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Oliver started the first seven games of the season at will linebacker, before ceding his spot to Cody Lindenberg, who got the starting nod in the final five games. Once Lindenberg took over at will linebacker, Oliver saw a more limited role at sam linebacker, a position that often alternates snaps with the nickel back. With the Gophers currently shopping for a mike linebacker in the transfer portal, it’s a safe bet Oliver is looking for more significant playing time.

He appeared in all 12 games this season and finished the year with 33 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, and one pass break-up.