Minnesota Football: Wisconsin transfer WR Markus Allen decommits from Minnesota

I hope no one got too attached

By Blake Ruane
/ new
Washington State v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Transfer season is never dull, that’s for sure.

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen, who committed to transferring to Minnesota back on Nov. 28, has had a change of heart, announcing on Twitter that he is re-opening his recruitment. It’s unclear if he is still considering the Golden Gophers.

Catch up on the latest transfer portal news as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers with our regularly updated transfer portal tracker. It promises to be an... interesting ride.

