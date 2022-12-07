Transfer season is never dull, that’s for sure.

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen, who committed to transferring to Minnesota back on Nov. 28, has had a change of heart, announcing on Twitter that he is re-opening his recruitment. It’s unclear if he is still considering the Golden Gophers.

Recruitment 100% open. — Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) December 7, 2022

