The Barn

8:00 PM

BTN

Michigan

And the Wolverines come to the Barn for the first Big Ten home game of the season.

Michigan

Record: 5-3

KenPom Rank: 48

Can the Gophers knock off the Wolverines?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Make Free Throws - We are really, truly bad at this. Not sure it is reasonable to think we will change anything tonight. But maybe being at home, we will get more call and maybe we are able to get some free points this way.

Get Battle going - Jamison Battle has yet to really get going this year, maybe this is his breakout game and he carries the team to a nice win.

Control Hunter - We did not fare well against Zach Edey, not sure that I think the Gophers will be able to contain another good, Big Ten center. But this is important.

PREDICTION

Do I think we will win? No, I am pretty down on this year’s team. Can we get hot at home and catch Michigan sleeping? Yeah, this Michigan team is not as good as originally advertised. But I’m picking them to win still.

Minnesota - 72

Michigan - 78