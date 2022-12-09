In addition to the new seven-year contract signed by P.J. Fleck earlier this week, the University of Minnesota has also inked new contracts with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Both are now signed through the 2025 season.

Rossi’s previously salary was $800,000 and will increase to $1.1 million on Dec. 16, 2022, when the first year of his new contract begins. His salary will increase to $1.15 million the following year, before he earns $1.2 million in the third year of his contract. Rossi now ranks sixth among Big Ten defensive coordinators in salary and the contract is fully guaranteed.

If Rossi terminates his deal, he shall pay a buyout of $330,000 if the notice of termination is given during contract Year 1, $250,000 if the notice of termination is given during contract Year 2, and $150,000 if the notice of termination is given during contract Year 3.

Rossi, who was reportedly a finalist for the defensive coordinator opening at Notre Dame that eventually went to Al Golden last February, has been critical to Minnesota’s success. Since he was promoted to defensive coordinator midseason in 2018, the Gophers are 34-14. Under his leadership, Minnesota has ranked in the Top 10 in total defense and scoring defense each of the last two seasons, and finished in the Top 10 in total defense in 2019.

As for Ciarrocca, his previous salary was $625,000 and will increase to $900,000 on Mar. 23, 2023. His salary will then increase to $950,000 the following year, before he earns $1 million in the third year of his contract. Ciarrocca’s salary ranks eighth among Big Ten offensive coordinators and is also fully guaranteed.

If he terminates his deal, he shall pay a buyout of $275,000 if the notice of termination is given during contract Year 1, $200,000 if the notice of termination is given during contract Year 2, and $150,000 if the notice of termination is given during contract Year 3.

The buyout is waived if Ciarrocca leaves for a head coach position at a Division I program.

As part of Fleck’s new contract, Minnesota increased his assistant coaching salary pool by $1 million. With the new contracts signed by Rossi and Ciarrocca, that leaves $425,000 remaining to spread among the position coaches and support staff.