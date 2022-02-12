Gophers stop the bleeding with 76-70 win over Penn State

THE FACTS: The Gophers weathered an uncharacteristically hot shooting night from Penn State and took care of the ball, committing only three turnovers, en route to a 76-70 win over Penn State.

KEY STAT: How about 8-16 from deep? No, let’s go with 12-13 from the free throw line. Either way, Minnesota got points when they could and it added up.

THE TURNING POINT: Trailing 67-65 with 3:20 to go, Minnesota held Penn State to just one FG down the stretch and went on a 15-3 run to finish things off.

HOT: Eric Curry had a career-high 22 points, going 10-19 from the field and hitting his first three-pointer of the season. He was instrumental in getting the second half off to a good start, scoring six straight points at one point.

NOT: Penn State scored at will inside for most of the game, and not just John Harrar. Sam Sessoms had himself a night as well, dicing up the defense.

NOTABLE: E.J. Stephens was money from the free throw line down the stretch, hitting 5 of 6 free throws in crunch time to ice the game.

UP NEXT: The Gophers have three games next week: Ohio State on Tuesday, Penn State on Thursday and Northwestern on Saturday.