Minnesota spring football game set for April 30

Minnesota has announced the date for their annual spring football game. The Golden Gophers will take the field at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Huntington Bank Stadium, where fans will be able to get their first glimpse at the team’s new transfers and early enrollees.
The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.
As has become tradition under head coach P.J. Fleck, it will be Maroon versus Golden, with players from both sides of the ball being drafted to each team. Whichever team emerges victorious will hoist the coveted Goldy’s Cup and a player will be named the Sid Hartman Spring Game MVP.
The official statement from the University of Minnesota invites fans to bring a decorated oar to the game in addition to contributing to the annual diaper drive:
While additional details will be announced in the future, two constants will remain.
First, fans are encouraged to bring a decorated oar to the spring game. These customized oars will be added to the inside of Huntington Bank Stadium where they adorn the hallway that the Gophers travel from their locker room to the field on game days. These inspirational oars are the final images the Gophers see before taking the field and serve as a way to connect the community and state with Gopher football.
Second, the team will once again be hosting its annual diaper drive. Gopher fans have donated more than 100,000 diapers in the last five years and fans are once again encouraged to bring diapers to the game and drop them off outside the stadium near Tribal Nations Plaza (outside of West Plaza). These diapers will then be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota where they will then be distributed to families in need.
