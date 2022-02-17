Minnesota spring football game set for April 30

Minnesota has announced the date for their annual spring football game. The Golden Gophers will take the field at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Huntington Bank Stadium, where fans will be able to get their first glimpse at the team’s new transfers and early enrollees.

The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.

As has become tradition under head coach P.J. Fleck, it will be Maroon versus Golden, with players from both sides of the ball being drafted to each team. Whichever team emerges victorious will hoist the coveted Goldy’s Cup and a player will be named the Sid Hartman Spring Game MVP.

The official statement from the University of Minnesota invites fans to bring a decorated oar to the game in addition to contributing to the annual diaper drive: