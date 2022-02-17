Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.25: Preparing to hang a banner

The Gophers women should have the WCHA in hand. If they don’t sweep St. Thomas to celebrate a WCHA title in Ridder we should all be very annoyed. We talk through what the men need to jump ahead of Michigan. We note how unlikely it is that a Russian would ever dope for the Olympics. UStreet shares some optimism about basketball (not the Ohio State second half of course, which wasn’t great). And Andy goes around the horn for the Olympic sports.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

————————-

The Pahdcast is sponsored by our friends at Homefield Apparel. Use code DAILYGOPHER for 15% off your first purchase at HomefieldApparel.com.