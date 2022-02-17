 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.25: Preparing to hang a banner

The women should have the WCHA locked up, but the men could use a little help.

By GoAUpher

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Gophers women should have the WCHA in hand. If they don’t sweep St. Thomas to celebrate a WCHA title in Ridder we should all be very annoyed. We talk through what the men need to jump ahead of Michigan. We note how unlikely it is that a Russian would ever dope for the Olympics. UStreet shares some optimism about basketball (not the Ohio State second half of course, which wasn’t great). And Andy goes around the horn for the Olympic sports.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

————————-

The Pahdcast is sponsored by our friends at Homefield Apparel. Use code DAILYGOPHER for 15% off your first purchase at HomefieldApparel.com.

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...