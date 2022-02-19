THE FACTS: After struggling to score in their last two games, the Gophers found some offense and soundly beat Northwestern 77-60. Luke Loewe scored a career high 24 points, shooting 6/10 from three, Jamison Battle threw in 21 with 14 rebounds and the Gophers rolled to their 4th win in the conference.

THE BOX SCORE: HERE

KEY STAT: When you shoot 11/23 from three, you are going to win many basketball games. As mentioned, Loewe was 6/10 and overall the team was 48%.

THE TURNING POINT: Tied at 8-8 with 15:47 in the 1st half, the Gophers went on an 11-0 run and never looked back. Battle and Sean Sutherlin were the scorers in this stretch. Ty Berry hit a three for Northwestern and then Loewe added on 5 more for the Gophers to complete the 16-3 run.

HOT: Loewe continues to be an improving offensive weapon for Ben Johnson. Today was obviously a career high, but he has been in double-digits seven of the team’s last 10 games.

NOT: Eric Curry has hit double-digit scoring in just 1 of this last 8 games. Whether this is due to his ankle injury or just having a rough stretch, his scoring is in a drought. The senior big man shot 0-6 today for 1 point.

GOOD MOVE: BALL MOVEMENT. The Gopher offense moved the ball and looked like the balanced and smart offense we saw in November and December.

NOTABLE: After a stretch of 4 games in 8 days, the Gophers get a bit of rest. Three whole days off before a home game on Wednesday.

UP NEXT: Wednesday will see the Badgers in the Barn at 8:00.