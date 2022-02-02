The Barn
6:00 PM
BTN
Purdue
And the schedule doesn’t get any easier. At least it’s at home (?).
#4 Purdue
Mascot: Boilermakers
Record: 18-3
KenPom Rank: 8
This would be a potential storm-the-court caliber of a win. Can they pull it off?
KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN
Find Great Defense - Purdue has only 3 losses all year and in each of them they struggled to score. This is the #1 most efficient offense in the country at almost 1.25 points per possession. In their 3 losses they around 1.03 or less.
No Hero Ball - This is my new pet peeve and I don’t think it is a Gopher epidemic (or is it a pandemic? Or endemic? nevermind). Move the ball, run your sets, take good shots and then make them. Easy right? Really we might need a collective of heroes tonight.
A delayed flight - It would be great if Purdue were flying in today and their flight didn’t land till about 5:30 and they barely had enough time to lace up their shoes before tipoff.
PREDICTION
Purdue is very good this year and like I said, the most efficient offense in the country. This is a bad matchup for the Gophers and I think Purdue will win and cover.
Minnesota - 64
Purdue - 77
