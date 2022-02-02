The Barn

6:00 PM

BTN

Purdue

And the schedule doesn’t get any easier. At least it’s at home (?).

#4 Purdue

Mascot: Boilermakers

Record: 18-3

KenPom Rank: 8

This would be a potential storm-the-court caliber of a win. Can they pull it off?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Find Great Defense - Purdue has only 3 losses all year and in each of them they struggled to score. This is the #1 most efficient offense in the country at almost 1.25 points per possession. In their 3 losses they around 1.03 or less.

No Hero Ball - This is my new pet peeve and I don’t think it is a Gopher epidemic (or is it a pandemic? Or endemic? nevermind). Move the ball, run your sets, take good shots and then make them. Easy right? Really we might need a collective of heroes tonight.

A delayed flight - It would be great if Purdue were flying in today and their flight didn’t land till about 5:30 and they barely had enough time to lace up their shoes before tipoff.

PREDICTION

Purdue is very good this year and like I said, the most efficient offense in the country. This is a bad matchup for the Gophers and I think Purdue will win and cover.

Minnesota - 64

Purdue - 77