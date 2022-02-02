Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. added their second in-state offensive lineman to the Class of 2023 with a verbal commitment from Osseo offensive lineman Jerome Williams. He is currently the second-ranked prospect in the state of Minnesota, according to 247 Sports.

Get to know Jerome Williams

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 285

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, and West Virginia

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8789

Scouting Report

Williams is an offensive tackle at the high school level but figures to be a candidate to move inside in college. With his frame, he has room to grow beyond his current weight of 285 lbs. Williams gets off the ball quickly, consistently plays with a good pad level, and maintains good balance and leg drive. Ideally he’ll be able to maintain his athleticism as he bulks up. He already plays with great physicality, so the ceiling is high for Williams as he gets into the weight room at Minnesota.