Women’s hockey: WCHA Title

Sarah Bacon: B1G Title(s)

Next up, men’s hockey? Maybe! While they don’t control their own destiny the Gophers men have a chance to hang another B1G banner this weekend. We talk about that, the conference titles of the aforementioned champs, and a reminder to you that if Brad Davison punches someone in the nuts tonight, don’t expect Wisconsin’s AD to act like an adult. Also, somehow the USFL is a thing.

