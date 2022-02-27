Minnesota Women’s Indoor Track: Big Ten Champions!

The Minnesota Gophers women’s indoor track and field team clinched their second consecutive Big Ten Championship on Saturday at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Minnesota needed to win the final event of the competition, the 4x400 relay to win the team title, and they did as Abigail Schaffe held off runners from Ohio State and Iowa to earn the title.

#GOPHERS WIN THE 4X400M AND THE ARE BACK TO BACK BIG TEN CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/vukMHtKFWV — Minnesota Cross Country, Track & Field (@GopherCCTF) February 26, 2022

The Gophers had ground to make up after Day 1 of the two day Championships. They got their first individual title of the event when distance runner extraordinaire Bethany Hasz won the 3,000 meters for the second consecutive year. Hasz was training Michigan State’s Jenna Magness and came up to catch her on the final lap for the win. Bethany’s sister Megan Hasz would finish in 4th place giving the Gophers 15 huge points in the event towards their team score.

Minnesota got scoring finishes in three other events including a lifetime best from Lexy Berger in the pole vault to earn 7th place, and a pair of 8th place finishes in the distance medley relay and in the shot put. Minnesota sat in 4th place with 18 points after the first day.

Saturday would see the Gophers record several podium finishes to start ranking up the team points. The Gophers got second place finishes from Bethany Hasz in the 5,000 meters, Abby Kohut-Jackson in the mile—and setting a new school record in the process, Odell Frye in the 60 meters, and Schaffe in the 600 meters. Add in third place finishes from Tiera Robinson-Jones in the triple jump, Megan Hasz in the 5,000 meters, Shelby Frank in the weight throw, and Amira Young in the 200 meters and fourth place finishes from Young in the 60 meters, and 5th place finishes from Val Larson in the 600 meters, and Tess Keyzers in the weight throw and the Gophers showed up when it counted.

Next up is the NCAA Championships for some of the Gopher athletes that will take place in Birmingham, Alabama from March11th and 12th. Then the outdoor season begins the following weekend with a meet in Florida.

Congrats on Back to Back Big Ten titles for the Gopher women!!