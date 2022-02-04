 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.23: Olympics Preview and WCHA title hopes

Women’s hockey has come on strong and stands ready to claim another crown.

By GoAUpher

Lots of good stuff this week!

The Gopher women have posted back to back strong weekends to set up a potential conference crown. Meanwhile the Minnesota women, Olympic edition, hope to bring home a gold medal. Men’s basketball remains stubborn (but not quite good enough) against very good competition. And we share what made us laugh this week.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

