University of Minnesota extends Mark Coyle’s contract through 2028

Coyle has been a strong hire for the department.

By GoAUpher
Bowling Green v Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

News broke today that Athletics Director Mark Coyle will see his contract extended through 2028. Given Coyle’s preference to work behind the scenes whenever possible, having this news break on a Friday is certainly the most fitting way for it to come out.

Coyle’s time at Minnesota has not been without controversy (especially around his decision to cut several sports). But overall his coaching hires and his stewardship of the department through the pain of the COVID financial pain put him in a strong position to deserve the extension.

The compensation outlined by Eric Vegoe (who you really want to be following if you’re on Twitter, because no one does a better job tracking Gophers athletics news from U Board of Regents meetings) seems fair enough. My biggest takeaway is that Rutgers is paying quite a bit for someone to pretend they are leading a Big Ten athletics program.

