Minnesota Football: Boye Mafe earns Player of the Game honors with head-turning Senior Bowl performance

It was a big day for Boye Mafe’s draft stock

By Blake Ruane
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Boye Mafe raised his NFL Draft stock at the Senior Bowl on Saturday, earning National Player of the Game honors after helping lead the National team to a 20-10 victory over the American team.

Mafe, who will also participate in the NFL Draft Combine next month, finished the game with three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He recorded a strip sack on third down in the second quarter before his second sack of the game on another third down late in the third quarter.

Throughout the game, Mafe was one of the most talked about players on Twitter, with ESPN’s Mina Kimes and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman among those who called attention to his play:

Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele also participated in the Senior Bowl and acquitted himself well in practice throughout the week, but it was Mafe who stole the show on Saturday. Both could see themselves among the first 100 players drafted in April.

