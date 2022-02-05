Boye Mafe raised his NFL Draft stock at the Senior Bowl on Saturday, earning National Player of the Game honors after helping lead the National team to a 20-10 victory over the American team.

Mafe, who will also participate in the NFL Draft Combine next month, finished the game with three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He recorded a strip sack on third down in the second quarter before his second sack of the game on another third down late in the third quarter.

Look at Boye Mafe with the violent club-rip to cause the forced fumble! The offensive tackle never stood a chance.



The @GopherFootball pass rusher is a rare player with his explosiveness and bend.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE



pic.twitter.com/f3SJ4IDo4s — PFN Draft (@PFNDraft) February 5, 2022

Absolute domination from @GopherFootball EDGE Boye Mafe at this year’s @seniorbowl!



Explodes off the snap, perfectly times a quick swipe, and surges into the pocket.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE



pic.twitter.com/N9K429Jp4w — PFN Draft (@PFNDraft) February 5, 2022

Perrion Winfrey gets the sack, but @GopherFootball edge rusher Boye Mafe was the one who forced Sam Howell out of the pocket.



Mafe has been virtually unblockable so far in the @seniorbowl.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE



pic.twitter.com/qeQ5Tt5oZz — PFN Draft (@PFNDraft) February 5, 2022

Throughout the game, Mafe was one of the most talked about players on Twitter, with ESPN’s Mina Kimes and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman among those who called attention to his play:

Boye Mafe living in the backfield today, having a huge Senior Bowl. The Minnesota DE, who vertical jumps north of 40 inches, will test off the charts at the Combine. https://t.co/f1cp1fNg1n — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 5, 2022

Boye Mafe having himself a DAY rushing the quarterback. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 5, 2022

Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele also participated in the Senior Bowl and acquitted himself well in practice throughout the week, but it was Mafe who stole the show on Saturday. Both could see themselves among the first 100 players drafted in April.