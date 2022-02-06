Iowa City

3:30 PM

BTN

Iowa

Iowa controlled much of the game at The Barn in mid-January. Two runs of 12-2 and 11-2 in the last 10 minutes got the game down to 4 at one point. But Keegan Murray and the Iowa offensive rebounding were too much for the Gophers as we lost by 10.

Iowa

Mascot: Hawkeyes

Record: 14-7

KenPom Rank: 22

words

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Rebound - That was a huge difference in the first matchup. A 17-3 point advantage in 2nd chance points was significant. Our offensive rebounding has been worse, but

Slow down Keegan Murray - A 1st team All-B1G caliber big man and not a great matchup for this Gopher lineup. He cannot have another 25 and 10 type of night. We’ve struggled with him, Kofi Cockburn, Zach Edey and other big men; so this is going to be a challenge. Just slow him down a little and get some rebounds.

Defense...again - The Gophers held Iowa to just 22.2% from three last game. The problem was that the Hawkeyes shot nearly 61% from two (see key #2). I have to feel that if Iowa shoots under 30% from three again, we’ll have a chance. Especially if Payton Willis has a better game than he did the first time.

PREDICTION

I have low expectations for today’s game, as Iowa is a pretty good team and Murray is a bad matchup for us

Minnesota - 73

Iowa - 79