Iowa City
3:30 PM
BTN
Iowa
Iowa controlled much of the game at The Barn in mid-January. Two runs of 12-2 and 11-2 in the last 10 minutes got the game down to 4 at one point. But Keegan Murray and the Iowa offensive rebounding were too much for the Gophers as we lost by 10.
Iowa
Mascot: Hawkeyes
Record: 14-7
KenPom Rank: 22
KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN
Rebound - That was a huge difference in the first matchup. A 17-3 point advantage in 2nd chance points was significant. Our offensive rebounding has been worse, but
Slow down Keegan Murray - A 1st team All-B1G caliber big man and not a great matchup for this Gopher lineup. He cannot have another 25 and 10 type of night. We’ve struggled with him, Kofi Cockburn, Zach Edey and other big men; so this is going to be a challenge. Just slow him down a little and get some rebounds.
Defense...again - The Gophers held Iowa to just 22.2% from three last game. The problem was that the Hawkeyes shot nearly 61% from two (see key #2). I have to feel that if Iowa shoots under 30% from three again, we’ll have a chance. Especially if Payton Willis has a better game than he did the first time.
PREDICTION
I have low expectations for today’s game, as Iowa is a pretty good team and Murray is a bad matchup for us
Minnesota - 73
Iowa - 79
