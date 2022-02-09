I’m predicting a big night for Battle and a Gophers win.
But here we go...
More From The Daily Gopher
- Nebraska dominates listless Gophers in Lincoln 65-78
- The Gophers are at Nebraska, 3 keys to getting a win on the road.
- Hawkeyes dominate 2nd half and route the Gophers 71-59
- OPEN THREAD - Gophers at Hawkeyes in Iowa City
- Three keys to beating Iowa Hawkeyes on the road in the Big Ten
- Boye Mafe earns Player of the Game honors with head-turning Senior Bowl performance
Loading comments...