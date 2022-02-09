 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers in Lincoln, favored over Nebraska

New, 7 comments

Can the Gophers get a Big Ten win in Lincoln?

By GopherNation
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

I’m predicting a big night for Battle and a Gophers win.

But here we go...

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...