THE FACTS: Nebraska jumped on Minnesota early and finished with a dominant XX-XX win over the Gophers. The last place Cornhuskers never saw their lead in single digits in the second half and cruised to their first conference win of the season.

THE BOX SCORE: HERE

KEY STAT: Holy TURNOVERS! The Gophers have been very good at not turning the ball over for the season. But today was ugly with 17 turnovers.

THE TURNING POINT: There was no turning point. Nebraska was up 9-2 early and it was never really close after that. Late in the 1st half Minnesota had cut the margin back down to 8 and had possession of the ball. But Sean Sutherlin turned it over and Kobe Webster hit a three to go back up double-digits.

HOT: Jamison Battle has been not great for a couple games and he had 0 points at halftime while the entire Gopher team was 0-9 on their 3-point attempts. But in the 2nd half, Battle was HOT. He was 5/7 from three and had 21 points.

NOT: The Gopher defense has really struggled lately. The offense wasn’t great, the turnovers were really ugly but the overall defense has to get better.

NOTABLE: Minnesota has never won at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the home team has now won 15 of the last 16 in this series. Remind me to never pick Minnesota over Nebraska in Lincoln again.

UP NEXT: Saturday the Gophers host Penn State.