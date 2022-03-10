Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 5.28: A big time postseason weekend!

Saturday is a great day for watching sports at the University of Mnnesota. You’ve got the women hosting the NCAA Quarterfinals in hockey at 2pm. Gymnastics closing out their home season with senior night at 4pm. And the men hosting Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten hockey semifinals at 8pm. We talk about all of that, plus Gable Da Gawd’s 3rd Big Ten wrestling title and his path to another NCAA crown.

