Join the TDG 2022 Bracket Challenge

It is that time of year again. Conference tournaments have concluded. Your one friend in the office who takes things a little too seriously has printed out multiple paper versions of the bracket (looking at you, zipsofakron).

Most importantly, TDG’s Bracket Challenge is back. Join the commentariat to battle against the allegedly great minds of the masthead in a game of basketball prediction.

You can join our group at this link.

Once again, we have an incentive for the winner:

Seriously (I mean seriously, we have lawyers and everything, and the official rules are at the bottom of this post), the first prize is a t-shirt from the Minnesota Homefield Apparel line. We love Homefield Apparel here, and we think that the winner of our contest will as well.

Join the Challenge. Good luck and Good March Madness

The Legal Stuff

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes entry begins at 8: p.m. ET on 03/14/2022 and ends prior to the scheduled tip-off time of the first game in the first round of the NCAA tournament (currently scheduled for March 17, 2022). Legal residents of the US age 18 or older and registered members of www.thedailygopher.com. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received and the performance of each entrant. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply. Official Rules, which govern, can be viewed here: Official Rules. Sponsor Privacy Policy