Minnesota Gymnastics: Lexy Ramler and Ona Loper named First Team All-Big Ten

The regular season All-Big Ten teams were announced on Tuesday for gymnastics and the usual star duo for the Minnesota Gophers added more hardware to their already long list of accomplishments. fifth year seniors Lexy Ramler and Ona Loper were both named to the First Team All-Big Ten and were joined by sophomore Mya Hooten and junior Halle Remlinger on the second team All-Big Ten.

Ramler makes it a perfect five for five in her career as she is been named First Team All-Big Ten for every season of her career. She has been just as good as ever in 2022 after winning the Big Ten Gymnast of the Year Award for the past three seasons. This year she is currently ranked tied for No. 5 in the nation in all-around , is ranked No. 5 in the nation on the beam and is tied for 16th on the bars. She is tied for 35th on the floor and tied for 54th on the vault. Ramler has set or tied career highs this year on the beam (10.000), bars (9.975) and floor (9.975). She has one perfect 10 this year, which came on the beam at home against Iowa. She would be a ruin away for Big Ten Gymnast of the Year for the fourth time in her career...except for her teammate.

Loper has had the best season of her career in 2022 making it four season in a row where she has been named First Team All-Big Ten. Ona is tied for fifth in the nation in the all-around with Ramler, and is ranked third on vault, tied for 19th on the floor, tied for 38th on the bars and tied for 56th on the beam. Loper has set or tied career highs this year on vault (10.000), bars (9.950), beam (9.925), floor (9.950) and the all-around (39.750). She has two perfect 10s this year, which came on the vault at home against Michigan and on the road in a tri-meet at Maryland.

Earlier this week Loper was named one of six finalists for the AAI award which goes to the best senior gymnast in the nation. She is looking to make it back to back Gophers after Ramler won the award in 2021.

Hooten was named to the second team, but she is one of the best in the nation on the floor exercise. She has three perfect 10s on her resume this season. She recorded them at home against Michigan, Iowa and in a quad-meet against LIU, Temple and Utah State. Hooten missed two meets with an injury so she is not currently ranked on the floor exercise in the nation despite her trio of perfect tens. She is however without a doubt the favorite in the Big Ten Championships and a definite National Championship contender. Her injuries slowed her this season as she was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2021/

Remlinger was also named second team All-Big ten for the first time in her career. She has been a constant on bars and floor and set career highs in both with a 9.875 on bars against Iowa and a 9.950 on the floor against LIU, Temple and Utah State.

The Gophers will compete in the Big Ten Championships this weekend at Ohio State. Minnesota won the event a season ago in an upset over Michigan. The Gophers and Wolverines are again the two top teams in the conference this season. Action starts at 4:30 PM and will air live on BTN leading into the Gopher Hockey game at 7.