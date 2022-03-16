Minnesota Hockey: Hemp and Meyers earn National Awards

Minnesota Gophers forward Peyton Hemp was named the National Rookie of the Year on Wednesday. The award is given out by the Hockey Commissioners Association. She becomes the third Gopher wo win the award since it’s introduction in 2014 joining Dani Camaranesi in 2014 and Sarah Potomak in 2016.

Hemp was the WCHA Freshman of the Year leading the WCHA in both points and goals by a freshman. The Andover native stepped in and was a major presence on the Gophers second line this season a year after winning Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey award in 2021. Hemp scored five game-winning goals and scored in every situation by adding both a power play and shorthanded goal on the year. The right-hander’s 32 points were most by a Gopher rookie since Taylor Heise in 2018. Hemp ranked fifth on the team in points and goals, and ranked second in game-winning goals.

Hemp will play a large role next season for the Gophers as they look to win back to back WCHA Championships.

Meyers is a Hobey Finalist:

Gopher junior forward Ben Meyers was named on of ten finalists for the Hobey Baker Award given to the best player in men’s college hockey on Wednesday. It comes a day after Meyers was announced as the Big Ten’s Player of the Year. Meyers becomes the 17th Gopher to be named a Top 10 Finalist for the award and will try and become the 5th ever Gopher after Neal Broten, Robb Stauber, Brian Bonin, and Jordan Leopold to win the award.

The 30-member selection committee and an additional round of fan balloting at HobeyBakerAward.com (March 17-27) will determine this year’s Hobey Baker Award winner. Criteria for the award are: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements. The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced on Thurs., March 31, 2022 and the Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced on Fri., April 8, 2022.

Congrats to Peyton and good luck to Ben!