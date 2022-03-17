 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 5.29: Welcome to the Madness

It’s time to feast for days on basketball and perhaps enjoy a few more Gophers championships.

By GoAUpher

THE GLORIOUS MADNESS IS UPON US. It’s a big sports weekend, and not just for the shootyhoops reasons. Men’s hockey plays for a conference tourney title and potential #1 seed in the NCAA tourney. Sarah Bacon and Gable Steveson look to repeat as NCAA champs. Gophers Gymnastics heads to the B1G Championship meet. And women’s basketball looks to close out the season in the WNIT.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

