THE FACTS: Jamison Battle was 7/16 from three and scored 39 points in the loss as Maryland used a more balanced attack to beat Minnesota 84-73. Hakim Hart led the way for the Terps on senior night with 19 while 4 other players also hit double figures.

THE BOX SCORE: HERE

KEY STAT: The difference in shooting tonight was dramatic. Minnesota 39.4% overall from the field while Maryland shot 51.7%. It was really their three-point shooting that kept them in this game. That and...are ready for this...their offensive rebounding! They snagged 12 in total and it was 29.3% as a percentage of misses, this was their 2nd highest percentage on the season.

THE TURNING POINT: With 2:34 remaining, Battle hit a three to bring the Gophers to within 2. But Maryland used an 8-point run over the next 1:09 to pull back away and finish off Minnesota.

HOT: Well it is hard to ignore Battle tonight. His 39 points was an Xfinity Center record and it kept the Gophers in the game.

NOTABLE: The Gophers have given up 84 points in back-to-back games. The only game this season where they have allowed more was the Purdue game.

UP NEXT: At Northwestern on Sunday at 6:30 for the regular season finale.