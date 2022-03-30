TDG Tournament Challenge Update: Final Four Edition

Duke versus UNC and Kansas versus Villanova. Just like we all predicted right? Let no one claim that NCAA Basketball is full of corrupt, cheating programs because these four programs Play. The. Game. The. Right. Way.

The Leaderboard

There are several brackets competing to be the last one standing this year. With some handwaving, the champion should be decided before the final is even played. As a reminder, the winner of the bracket challenge gets a Homefield Apparel University of Minnesota T-shirt.

Frankly the funniest bit of the tournament since the last update is how smoked my bracket has been. GopherNation has risen to the top of the TDG staff rankings through pure attrition.

Other moments of mirth in no particular order: