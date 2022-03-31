Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 5.31: Frozen Four Bound!

After a exciting weekend of hockey (in both the thrilling and stomach clenching ways), the Gophers are headed back to the Frozen Four. Typing that out feels good. It looks good. It’s just...right. We definitely talk all about the excitement around hockey, but the Pride on Ice isn’t the only Minnesota team with ongoing postseason dreams. Gymnastics heads to Oklahoma for the NCAA regionals. We discuss what it will take to send them to back to back National Finals before we close with some basketball. The Women’s Final Four is in Minneapolis and while the Gophers are obviously not there, there are lots of reasons to pay attention and enjoy the presence of another national sports event in our backyard.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.