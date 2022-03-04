 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ski-U-Pahdcast Ep 5.27: All your non-basketball titles belong to us

Men’s hockey hangs another banner while women’s track and field, gymnastics, and swimming continue to shine.

By GoAUpher

The universe is in balance again. After a sweep of badgers, the Gophers men join the women in hanging a conference championship banner in hockey. We also get to celebrate a B1G title for women’s track & field, individual titles for Max McHugh in swimming, and further impressive performances by gymnastics. Oh, and basketball season is almost over.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

