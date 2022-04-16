Recruiting is starting to heat up for head coach P.J. Fleck and co. as the Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a fourth commitment to their Class of 2023 after earning a verbal pledge from Georgia cornerback Zaquan Bryan late Friday night.

Get to know Zaquan Bryan

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 180

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: North Carolina

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8567

Scouting Report

Bryan recorded 57 tackles, seven pass break-ups, and two interceptions last season at Benedictine Military School. He also played wide receiver, hauling in 95 receptions for 1,376 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Benedictine is one of the top high school programs in the state of Georgia, and the fact that he was able to post impressive production on both sides of the ball should tell you that Minnesota is getting an elite athlete. Bryan has prototypical size for a cornerback, but where he stands out is his instincts and physical style of play.