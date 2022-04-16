Recruiting is starting to heat up for head coach P.J. Fleck and co. as the Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a fourth commitment to their Class of 2023 after earning a verbal pledge from Georgia cornerback Zaquan Bryan late Friday night.
https://t.co/iWPQF1A5Z5 100% COMMITTED ROW THE BOAT SKI U MAH@Coach_Fleck @Haynes_Gophers @CoachHarbaugh @GCRecruit @KramerCook @BC_Football1902 @coachdannybritt @CoachGHouston @GopherFootball @Minnesota247 @Gophers247 pic.twitter.com/7GUCnoCNyz— Zaquan bryan (@ZaquanBryan) April 16, 2022
Get to know Zaquan Bryan
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 180
Power 5 Scholarship Offers: North Carolina
247 Sports Composite Rating: .8567
Scouting Report
Bryan recorded 57 tackles, seven pass break-ups, and two interceptions last season at Benedictine Military School. He also played wide receiver, hauling in 95 receptions for 1,376 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Benedictine is one of the top high school programs in the state of Georgia, and the fact that he was able to post impressive production on both sides of the ball should tell you that Minnesota is getting an elite athlete. Bryan has prototypical size for a cornerback, but where he stands out is his instincts and physical style of play.
Loading comments...