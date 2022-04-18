The Gopher program has landed a huge transfer.

Dawson Garcia is a former 4-star recruit who played his high school basketball in Prior Lake. He chose to attend Marquette for his freshman season. Following his freshman season, Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski and Garcia transferred to North Carolina.

He played in only 16 games, starting 12 and then after a January 22nd game at Wake Forest he left the team. Officially he left to come back to Minnesota for family medical issues.

As of April 13, he officially entered the transfer portal and today he announced that he is going to play for the Gophers.

Dawson Garcia

Ht: 6’11”

Wt: 235

Former schools: Prior Lake - Marquette - North Carolina

Out of high school, Garcia was a 4-star rated recruit who was a consensus top 50 player in the country. Richard Pitino certainly recruited Garcia but he ultimately chose to go to Marquette. As a freshman he started all 27 games, averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Upon transferring to North Carolina he started most of the Tar Heel’s games through mid-January, scoring 20+ points in 4 games. He scored 26 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in their loss to Purdue in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. But throughout January his minutes began to decrease. Perhaps it was his concussion he suffered in the first couple minutes of their Boston College game, perhaps it was related to the family medical issues going on at home. Eventually he left the team in late January and did not return.

Now he is coming back home and will play for your Golden Gophers. ESPN has him ranked as the 20th best transfer of this offseason.

The first question with this transfer is, will Garcia be eligible to play immediately? He has already transferred once and it is clear that players pursuing a second transfer will have to apply for a waiver to be immediately eligible to play. The official account of leaving North Carolina was for family medical issues and of course, transferring to the school that is closest to your family is likely the one and only place where you’ll be granted the waiver.

The next question is, how does he fit in?

Well most likely, Garcia is your starting PF for the Gophers next fall. He is a versatile forward who can play inside and out. When Ben Johnson wants to go to a more athletic lineup, Garcia could play the 5.

But this team desperately needed another big man in this transfer season to go along with a point guard and a shooter. The big man has been secured and it is about as quality of a big man as Gopher fans could have hoped for.