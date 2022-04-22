Houston Baptist DT Kyler Baugh to transfer to Minnesota

Houston Baptist defensive tackle Kyler Baugh announced Friday morning that he plans to transfer to Minnesota, with three years to use his final two years of eligibility.

Blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Minnesota!! pic.twitter.com/6kcMnCgBxm — Kyler Baugh (@BaughKyler) April 22, 2022

In two seasons at Houston Baptist, Baugh racked up 104 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 26 career games. Less than a week removed from entering the transfer portal, he chose Minnesota over offers from Utah State, Western Kentucky, and SMU.

Baugh will look to bolster the Gophers’ depth on the interior defensive line this fall, along with Clemson transfer Darnell Jefferies. Minnesota had originally earned a transfer commitment from Harvard defensive tackle Chris Smith, but the former All-Ivy League peformer had a change of heart and flipped his pledge to Notre Dame earlier this month.

The Gophers must replace the production of Nyles Pinckney and Micah Dew-Treadway at defensive tackle. Baugh and Jefferies figure to be part of a rotation that includes returning starter De’Angelo Carter and a list of that up-and-comers that includes Logan Richter, Gage Keys, Jacob Schuster, and Deven Eastern.