Due to pending rain and not exactly warm temps, the University has decided to move the Gopher spring game indoors.

It was previously announced that the game would take place at Huntington Bank Stadium, but with forecasted thunder, lightning and rain for most of the day Saturday, the decision was made to move the game to Minnesota’s world-class Athletes Village.

Due to limited crowd space, the game will no longer be open to the public, but it will still air live on BTN and on the Gopher Radio Network.

In addition to the move indoors, all fan-related activities – including the oar collection and diaper drive – scheduled to take place on Saturday have been canceled. With this change, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said that the team will hold a fan-friendly event during training camp where the public can interact with coaches, staff and players. Minnesota will also hold its annual oar collection and diaper drive at this event in the fall.