2022 NFL Draft: Gopher DE, Esezi Otomewo NFL Draft profile

Esezi Otomewo chose to come play for the Gophers out of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. He was a 3-star prospect with offers from mostly MAC level schools and had committed to play for PJ Fleck at Western Michigan before Fleck took the Gopher job. At that point Otomewo flipped to Minnesota.

Minnesota Career

Otomewo redshirted his freshman season and from that point on was a regular contributor to the defensive line rotation. He played in all 26 games through his freshman and sophomore seasons. Those two years combined he had 7 TFS, 2.5 sacks, forced & recovered a fumble and totaled 35 tackles.

He started all 7 games of the shortened 2020 season and all 13 games in 2021. Those seasons were a combined 45 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 4 sacks. A very reliable and consistent performer for all 4 years as a Gopher DE.

Scouting Report

What Otomewo brings to an NFL roster is very good size for a DE and he is understands his assignment. At 6’6”, 285, he would currently be the largest DE on the Viking’s roster. He has an NFL ready body but raw skill set. He also gets a lot of credit for his “motor.” Otomewo is a guy who will continue through to the whistle on every play and has the strength to hold up at the point of attack.

While he didn’t rack up a ton of tackles for the Gophers, he is good at taking on blockers and staying in position to make the plays that come to him.

What is holding him back from getting drafted higher is his lack of playmaking at the collegiate level. His stats will not jump out at you and he wasn’t a guy who would make game-changing plays with any regularity.

NFL Fit

Lacking real explosiveness or the ability to show consistent pass rushing abilities, He may be best suited for run downs. A hand-in-the-ground, base end. Being a guy who is asked to control a gap and make the plays in front of him, would be the ideal fit.

Most likely he is going to have to fight to make a roster and/or practice squad. Where he will then get the opportunity to really work on his craft, improve his repertoire of moves

The Draft

So where can we expect Otomewo to be drafted? He is expected to go somewhere between a 6th or 7th round choice to an undrafted free agent. Oftentimes going the UFA route is preferable because this allows Otomewo and his agent to find what would be a better fit for him, giving him a greater chance to make the roster.

Mock Drafts