Minnesota Football: Boye Mafe Drafted by Seattle Seahawks

Mafe was selected with the 40th pick in the 2nd round

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Minnesota at Indiana Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first Minnesota Gophers player off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft is Boye Mafe! The Gopher edge rusher was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 40th pick in the 2nd round.

Mafe will go from chasing Big Ten quarterbacks around to now trying to sack Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford twice a season in the NFC West division.

Seattle gets a talent with great raw athleticism who with the right coaching can be molded into a star pass rusher in the NFL.

Our full preview of Mafe is HERE.

Congrats to Boye!

