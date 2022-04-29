Minnesota Football: Boye Mafe Drafted by Seattle Seahawks

The first Minnesota Gophers player off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft is Boye Mafe! The Gopher edge rusher was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 40th pick in the 2nd round.

With the 40th pick in the NFL draft, we've selected...



: 2022 #NFLDraft Rounds 2-3 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/rl3KPoSXJR — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 29, 2022

Mafe will go from chasing Big Ten quarterbacks around to now trying to sack Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford twice a season in the NFC West division.

Seattle gets a talent with great raw athleticism who with the right coaching can be molded into a star pass rusher in the NFL.

Our full preview of Mafe is HERE.

Congrats to Boye!