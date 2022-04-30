Minnesota Football: Daniel Faalele Drafted by Baltimore in the 4th round

Daniel Faalele became the second Minnesota Gophers player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft when he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 110th pick in the 4th round.

NFL scouts have been enthralled with Faalele’s size before he was a Gopher and its one of the reasons he went so high in the draft. He now goes from protecting Tanner Morgan and blocking for Mo Ibrahim to blocking for Lamar Jackson and rejoining Rashad Bateman on offense.

Our full draft preview of Faalele is HERE.

Minnesota has it’s first offensive lineman drafted since Mark Setterstrom went to the Rams in 2006. It’s about time,

Congrats Dan!!