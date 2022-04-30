Esezi Otomewo did get to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft. He also gets to stay close to his adopted home. The Minnesota Gopher was taken by Minnesota Vikings in the 5th round and 165th overall.

Otowmewo will come to the Vikings with an NFL ready body and has an opportunity to get himself into the rotation, particularly on standard downs. Getting drafted this late is always a challenge to make the roster, but Otomewo is a solid and reliable lineman. With Minnesota's move to a 3-4 defense and his ability to learn from players such as Danielle Hunter, this is a great fit for him.

You can read our full draft preview of Otomewo is HERE.

Congrats to Esezi and best of luck making the roster.