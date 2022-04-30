Minnesota Football: Ko Kieft Drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Well that was an unexpected surprise! We all thought someone was going to get an undrafted free agent steal with Minnesota Gophers tight end Ko Kieft. Instead Tampa Bay continues to be Dinkytown south as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Kieft with the 218th pick in the 6th round!

Kieft is a punishing blocking tight end who showed with the Gophers that he could pop out and catch a pass on occasion. He will earn his keep in the NFL as a special teams player primarily but could become a potential valuable blocker in the right system.

He now joins fellow former Gophers Antoine Winfield Jr and Tyler Johnson in Tampa.

Pancakes shall be served!!

Congrats Ko!