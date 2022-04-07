Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 5.32: Time to win a Natty!

It’s almost time for the Pride on Ice to play for their piece of Minnesota Gophers immortality. We talk about our excitement and trepidation, our predictions, and we even get to Ask Blake a Hockey Question™!

We also celebrate Minnesota’s first back-to-back appearance in the NCAA finals for women’s gymnastics, start gearing up for Spring Football and the return of recruiting news, and look at what Lindsay Whalen needs to due to go from the Hall of Fame to a cooler seat as the Gophers head coach.

