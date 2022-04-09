Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving announced Friday that he has entered the transfer portal.

I want to thank my coaches,teammates and the University Of Minnesota, I have entered the transfer portal - Bucky Irving TRUST…. — Mar’keise Irving (@BuckyIrving) April 8, 2022

The Gophers have now lost their two leading rushers from last season. Ky Thomas transferred to Kansas earlier this year.

This has the potential to be a bit of a disaster for Minnesota. Mohamed Ibrahim is returning next season, but there is no guarantee he'll be 100% after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The same goes for Trey Potts, who is trying to work his way back from an unspecified ailment. And Bryce Williams is recovering from a lower leg injury he suffered late last season.

The only healthy running back on the roster at the moment is true freshman Zach Evans, who enrolled this spring.