Minnesota Football: Mar'Keise Irving enters the transfer portal

Remember when college football was fun?

By Blake Ruane
NCAA Football: Guaranteed Rate Bowl-Minnesota at West Virginia Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving announced Friday that he has entered the transfer portal.

The Gophers have now lost their two leading rushers from last season. Ky Thomas transferred to Kansas earlier this year.

This has the potential to be a bit of a disaster for Minnesota. Mohamed Ibrahim is returning next season, but there is no guarantee he'll be 100% after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The same goes for Trey Potts, who is trying to work his way back from an unspecified ailment. And Bryce Williams is recovering from a lower leg injury he suffered late last season.

The only healthy running back on the roster at the moment is true freshman Zach Evans, who enrolled this spring.

