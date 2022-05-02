The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added another in-state prospect to their list of commitments for the Class of 2023, earning a verbal pledge from Prior Lake defensive tackle Martin Owusu. Owusu’s recruitment had started to heat up in recent weeks, having collected six Power 5 scholarship offers in the month of April alone. Once the Gophers finally offered the day of their spring game, Owusu did not take long to commit to the home state school.

Owusu is the third in-state commitment in this recruiting class for the Gophers.

Get to know Martin Owusu

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 270

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Cal, Iowa State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Washington State

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

If you haven’t already figured it out based on his measurables, Owusu is huge. He has used that size to his advantage at the high school level, physically dominating opposing offensive linemen. Owusu played primarily as a defensive end last season but is expected to move to the interior of the defensive line when he gets to college. He is very raw in terms of technique as a pass rusher, so he’ll need to work with Minnesota defensive line coach Brick Haley to refine his skills. But there is no question he has the physical tools to be a Big Ten defensive tackle.