Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. continue to load up their recruiting class with in-state prospects, earning a verbal commitment from Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson — a teammate of recent commit Martin Owusu — days after offering him a scholarship.

Get to know Greg Johnson

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 280

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8516

Scouting Report

Johnson has a solid build and his film highlights his impressive athleticism. He can run and move well, but there is also a tenacity and a physicality to his run blocking. Johnson consistently keeps his pads low, maintains leverage while driving defenders back, and finishes his blocks. That said, his pass protection needs work, which is not uncommon for high school offensive linemen. Johnson is raw in terms of technique, relying too much on his size and strength to neutralize pass rushers. Nothing that can’t be ironed out working with offensive line coach Brian Callahan.