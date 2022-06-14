The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added yet another in-state recruit to their recruiting class, earning a verbal commitment from Shakopee athlete Garrison Monroe. He was offered a scholarship while on campus for an official visit and committed on the spot.

Get to know Garrison Monroe

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 190

Power 5 Scholarship Offers:

247 Sports Composite Rating:

Scouting Report

Not quite sure what to make of this one, to be honest with you. Monroe has been lightly recruited to say the least, with the in-state Gophers representing his only FBS scholarship offer. And it’s not entirely clear at this point what position Monroe will play in college. Head coach P.J. Fleck and safeties coach Danny Collins got to evaluate him in person at their camp last week and invited him to campus for an official visit shortly thereafter. The rest is history.

That he worked out at defensive back during camp and had conversations with Collins suggests Minnesota has him pegged for the secondary. Monroe reportedly ran well at camp, including clocking an unconfirmed 4.5 40. He demonstrated his natural athleticism and smooth change-of-direction in drills, holding his own against some of the better receivers in camp. Monroe will need to add size and strength, but his film suggests he does not shy away from contact, so he already has a physical style of play. There is clay here that the Gophers can mold.