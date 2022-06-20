The final touches on the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ current recruiting class are starting to fall into place, as South Carolina wide receiver Tyler Brown became their 18th verbal commitment on Monday. He committed after being on campus for an official visit this past weekend.

Get to know Tyler Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 170

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Last season, Brown recorded 71 receptions for 1,034 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. On film, the first thing you notice about him is his speed. Operating predominantly out of the slot receiver position, Brown wastes no time finding creases in coverage and can even make catches in tight windows. But he has the speed to beat defensive backs on downfield routes and the moves to catch the ball behind the line of scrimmage and make defenders miss in the open field on the way to the end zone. Brown would be a more lethal Mike Brown-Stephens in the slot for Minnesota.