The final touches on the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ current recruiting class are starting to fall into place, as South Carolina wide receiver Tyler Brown became their 18th verbal commitment on Monday. He committed after being on campus for an official visit this past weekend.
We goin to the twin cities 〽️ @GopherFootball #commited pic.twitter.com/aN8LM6VVsA— Tyler Brown (@Tylerbrownn2) June 20, 2022
Get to know Tyler Brown
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 170
Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None
247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A
Scouting Report
Last season, Brown recorded 71 receptions for 1,034 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. On film, the first thing you notice about him is his speed. Operating predominantly out of the slot receiver position, Brown wastes no time finding creases in coverage and can even make catches in tight windows. But he has the speed to beat defensive backs on downfield routes and the moves to catch the ball behind the line of scrimmage and make defenders miss in the open field on the way to the end zone. Brown would be a more lethal Mike Brown-Stephens in the slot for Minnesota.
