Celebration of Life Service for Marian Barber III Wednesday at Huntington Bank Stadium

The University of Minnesota and the Barber family announced on Monday that a Public Celebration of Life ceremony for Marian Barber III will take place Wednesday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Gate E (southwest side of the stadium) will open to attendees at 11:15 a.m. and the service will start at 12 p.m. It is expected to last 90 minutes.

Barber was found dead in his residence on June 1st in Texas. The Minnesota Gophers Football legend played at the U from 2001-04 and ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards with 3,276. His 35 rushing touchdowns rank second in school history and his 575 career carries ranks seventh. Barber rushed for 1,196 yards and 17 scores in 2003 as the Gophers went 10-3.

He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft with the 109th overall pick. He would play seven seasons in the NFL—six with the Cowboys and one with the Chicago Bears before retiring in 2012. He played in 99 career games and rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns. He added 1,330 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. Barber was selected to the 2007 Pro Bowl in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns for Dallas.

The Barber Family has announced the creation of the Marion S. Barber III Scholarship at the University of Minnesota, College of Education and Human Development. The fund will provide scholarships for CEHD undergraduates with financial need. Preference will be given to students who support the University’s mission of creating a diverse and inclusive student body, including those with underrepresented identities or who have overcome obstacles and challenges to achieve their educational goals.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Marion S. Barber III Scholarship (#24657) by either sending a check to the UM Foundation, P.O. Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266, or give online at https://z.umn.edu/barber.