Gopher football players launch Twin Cities NIL Club

Minnesota Golden Gophers football players announced Wednesday morning the upcoming launch of the Twin Cities NIL Club, described on the official website as “a player-led fan community that benefits members of the Minnesota football team.”

The official Twitter account for the Twin Cities NIL Club also became active Wednesday morning, at which multiple point Gopher football team members started sharing the announcement Tweet alongside a letter written by the players and addressed to Gopher fans.

Here is the text of that letter:

Dear Gopher fans,

Our team has come together to launch the Twin Cities NIL Club.

The Twin Cities NIL Club is a membership-based community that allows fans to access and support the players like never before.

Benefits of becoming a member include the following:

Meet-and-great with the team

Annual NIL Club members-only tailgate

Online community to engage with the players

Access to player-created content

The 2022 Access Pass will cost $199 and include all of the above benefits. Proceeds from the sales will equally support every team member that is participating.

1,000 Twin Cities NIL Club Access Passes will be available for purchase starting in July. Owning this digital Access Pass is how you become a member of the club.

If you’re considering supporting the club, join early access at TwinCitiesNILClub.com.

Ski-U-Mah,

Minnesota Players

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) is one of the hottest topics in college sports. NCAA athletes were previously prohibited from profiting off themselves without losing their eligibility, but rule changes have effectively wiped out those restrictions, changing the landscape of college sports. Players can now accept money from businesses in exchange for using them in products or advertisements, and they can also promote themselves or companies in public appearances.

This is the first big NIL news out of Minnesota.