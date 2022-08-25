Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.01: The Pahd returns, strutting like a peacock

WE’RE BACK! Who needs an offseason camp? The Pahd is ready to go right out of the gates. We’ve got thoughts on the Big Ten’s new media deal (including all the reasons why adding a streaming subscription to Peacock isn’t something to complain about). We have Gophers football thoughts (sorta). There’s a whole thing where Chris starts to get real high and mighty about whether people who don’t watch Yellowstone (on PEACOCK!) can be trusted. Plus we get into volleyball and hockey, because somehow it’s only like a month until hockey despite being August.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.